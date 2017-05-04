8 killed in suicide bomb attack on NATO convoy

Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul blast

Kabul

A powerful blast targeting an armoured Nato convoy in Kabul killed eight people and wounded 28 Wednesday, including three coalition members, officials said in an attack claimed by the militant Islamic State group.

The explosion, which came during morning rush hour on a busy road near the US embassy and Nato headquarters, killed “mostly” civilians, an interior ministry spokesman told AFP Nato said three coalition service members had received “non-life threatening wounds” in the attack.

“(They) are in stable condition, and are currently being treated at coalition medical facilities,” a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan said, without confirming their nationalities. IS claimed responsibility for the blast via its Amaq propaganda agency, saying the eight dead were all American soldiers. The militants are known to exaggerate their claims.

The attack comes three weeks after the US dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on the militant group’s hideouts in eastern Afghanistan. Nato commander in Afghanistan General John Nicholson said the strike, which triggered global shockwaves, showed there was “no space” for IS in the war-torn country.

Monday’s attack comes as the US seeks to craft a new strategy in Afghanistan and Nato mulls boosting troop levels as they face a “stalemate” against the resurgent Taliban.

The blast, which IS said was a suicide car bomb and Nato said was an improvised explosive device (IED), damaged two of the heavily armoured vehicles in the convoy and left a small crater in the road, witnesses and an AFP photographer said.—AFP INP adds: The government of Pakistan has condemned Kabul suicide attack in strong terms that led to loss of eight precious lives besides leaving 25 injured.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office on Wednesday, Pakistan has conveyed deepest sympathies to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the early recovery of the injured. The FO further said that terrorism is a common challenge and, therefore, warrants a cooperative approach to eliminate this scourge.