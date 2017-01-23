8 injured in cylinder blast in Pindi, two in Islamabad

At least eight people were injured as a cylinder exploded in a house in Dhok Hasso, Hafizabad, Rawalpindi on Sunday.

According to rescue officials, the injured persons included a woman, her husband and four children. All of the injured were shifted to a hospital. The House was also damaged in the blast.

Meanwhile, a woman and a child were burnt badly after a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder exploded inside a plaza in Shahzad Town in Islamabad on Sunday. The explosion shook the plaza, causing collapse of the roof.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the injured persons to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital.—Agencies

