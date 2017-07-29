8 important points of decision

Islamabad

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was sent packing on Friday as the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) disqualified him, directing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a notification in this regard.

The historic verdict was reserved a week ago. Today, all five judges of the bench gave a unanimous verdict against Nawaz. There are atleast eight important points in the verdict among others:

1.Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

2. Ishaq Dar and Captain (retd.) Mohammad Safdar were also disqualified.

3.The Supreme Court has ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and Captain Safdar within 6 weeks and to decide these cases within 6 months. References are also to be filed against Mr Sharif’s children.

4. The Supreme Court has ordered that all documents regarding Sharif family’s London flats should be sent to trial court for the hearing of reference.

5. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will issue the notification regarding Mr Sharif’s dismissal.

6. The Accountability Court should announce its verdict regarding the reference in six months.

7. The Court stated President Mamnoon Hussain should take the democratic process forward according to the constitution.

8. The Supreme Court bench ordered the National Accountability Bureau to take further action if anymore false documents surfaces.—INP