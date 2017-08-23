8 die as wind storm, rain lash Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

At least eight people were killed and seven other were wounded as heavy rain and strong wind storm lashed Karachi on Monday night.

According to details, two motorcyclists Mansoor and Haris were killed when electricity cables fell on the road submerged under rain water in Garden area. Separately, a woman and a man were electrocuted in North Karachi and New Karachi areas.

Roof of a dilapidated house collapsed near Disco More area of New Karachi due to heavy rain, killing 14-year-old Maryam and her 12-year-old brother Junaid. Roof collapse incidents in Lassigoth and Faqirgoth claimed life of a woman and man while another person was injured.

Meanwhile, six people were wounded when roof of a house collapsed in Sarjani Town.

Rescue sources said that women and children were among the injured persons.

Light rain also continued on Tuesday.

Water submerged in the low lying areas causing lot of difficulties to the citizens.

The worst affected were people who brought their sacrificial to Karachi. Reports say that the entire area was submerged under water and the people were trying to move to higher places.