8 children killed as train crushes rickshaw

Inquiry committee formed; Saad orders compensation

Our Correspondent

Lodhran

Nine persons including eight school children and rickshaw driver were killed and four others injured as Hazara Express en route to Karachi from Havelian rammed into a rickshaw at railway crossing here on Friday.

The first rickshaw was hit by the train while the second one itself smashed into the running train.

Thirteen children were going to school when the crash took place. The funeral prayers of the deceased children were offered at the native area of Lodhran.

The injured were taken to DHQ Lodhran where they were recommended to Bahawalpur. Three injured persons including rickshaw driver passed away during treatment in Victoria Hospital, Bahawalpur.

We used to close crossing gates by sighting the train and when it is foggy weather, we shut the gates by listening to the horns, revealed railway worker.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Friday, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said an investigation into the crash has been ordered. Rafique said there were questions related to the crash which would only be answered when the investigation is complete. He added that human error and the presence of dense fog could not be ruled out as the reason for the crash.

The driver, assistant and gateman are being questioned as part of the investigation. “We have to wait for the investigation to be complete before placing blame on anyone,” Rafique said.

Sources told that the mishap occurred due to no communication system at the crossing. The Hazara Express departed from the Lodhran station at 8:05 AM and according to the Railways Minister the crash took place at 8:08 AM.

Taking notice of the deadly incident Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow at the death of students and offered condolences to the bereaved families. He also directed the best possible treatment to the injured students.

Saad Rafique said the inquiry committee will submit its initial report within 48 hours. He said the inquiry committee will present detailed report in seven days. He said driver of the train and the two gatekeepers are in police custody, adding that the railway police is holding investigation from the arrested persons. The minister said that the train should have stopped as the railway gates were open and the signals were up.

Saad Rafique announced Rs 1.5 million compensation to the families of those killed in the train accident and Rs 300,000 for those injured said that the investigations of the deadly train accident will be completed within a week.

Saad Rafique further informed that a rickshaw hit a moving train while another one crushed by it.

He said the 13 officials of Pakistan railway have been declares responsible for Landhi Train accident.

He said these officials have been suspended, adding that criminal case has been registered against driver and assistant driver.

He said Pakistan railways will approach court for the cancellation of the bail before arrest of the driver and assistant driver.