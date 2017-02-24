7th Avenue to be known as Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi Avenue

CDA to name another road after martyred DIG Ahmed Mubin

Zubair Qureshi

In order to acknowledge the great literary contributions of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi, the CDA Board meeting here on Friday approved renaming of 7th Avenue as Ahmed Ndeem Qasmi Avenue. This was decided during a meeting chaired by Sh Anser Aziz, Chairman of the CDA and Mayor of Islamabad. The summary for subject approval was placed by Planning and Development Wing of Capital Development Authority. Director TE&TP, CDA forwarded the Summary.

Another road will be named after DIG Captain (Retd) Ahmed Mobin Shaheed martyred in recent Lahore terrorist attack, this was also decided in the meeting. The 7th Avenue Avenue will get its new name as Ahmed Nadeem Qasimi Avenue after approval by Federal Cabinet the meeting was told. Literary personalities and intellectuals of the twin cities have welcomed the CDA’s initiative calling it a literature-friendly move. Earlier we have seen a number of roads of Islamabad dedicated to short story writer Mansha Yad, poets Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Ahmed Faraz, Himayat Ali Shaer and artist GR. Addition of Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi in this galaxy of names will enhance the image and status of the cities, said a number of noted literary figures of the town while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Friday.

Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi original name Ahmad Shah Awan was born in village Anga, District Khushab on 20th November 1916. The famous literary figure died on 10th July, 2006. Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi was an Urdu English language poet, journalist, literary critic, dramatist and short story author.

He wrote around 50 books on topics such as poetry, fiction, criticism, journalism and art and was a major figure in contemporary Urdu literature. He received awards as Pride of Performance in 1968 and Sitara e Imtiaz in 1980 for his literary works. Renaming 7th Avenue as Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi Road is a tribute to his literary works and a bid to keep his name alive among present and coming generations.

According to CDA spokesman, Capital Development Authority also plans to name more roads after eminent personalities particularly martyrs in war on terror. Work is in progress to locate a road to be named after Safwat Ghayyur Shaheed. Additional Inspector General of Police Safwat Ghayur (14 July 1959 – 4 August 2010) was a senior two-star police officer serving in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa commandant of the Frontier Constabulary. He was a respected police officer, and a leader in the country’s fight against terrorism, he was killed in a suicide attack by the Taliban.