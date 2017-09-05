$7b to be spent on building strong Afghan Air Force

Kabul

In a major sign of long-term support for Afghanistan, the United States and NATO alliance are moving to support the Afghan Air Force by investing billions of dollars in the nation’s Air Force. Gen. Phillip A. Stewart, commander of Train, Advise, Assist Command said in an interview with an Afghan TV channel on Sunday that $7 billion will be spent on building the Afghan Air Force over the next four years. “We expect the Afghan Air Force to be fully professional, sustainable and capable and independent and that’s our whole goal here,” he said. Under the new aid package, the number of aircraft owned by the AAF will be doubled in the next four years.—INP