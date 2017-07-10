78 Indian fishermen released

Karachi

Pakistan on Sunday released 78 Indian fishermen held for trespassing into its territorial waters, officials said. “The fishermen were released from Karachi’s Landhi jail,” an official of the provincial home department of Sindh, Naseem Siddiqui said. The freed fishermen are expected to cross over into India on Monday.

Siddiqui said, “298 Indian fishermen are still imprisoned and will be released on completion of the verification of their nationalities by India.” Indian and Pakistani fishermen are frequently detained for illegal fishing since the Arabian Sea border is not clearly defined and many boats lack the technology to fix their precise location. The fishermen often languish in jail, even after serving their terms, as poor diplomatic ties between the two neighbours mean fulfilling bureaucratic requirements can take a long time.—NNI

