78 Indian fishermen handed over to BSF

Staff Reporter

As many as 78 Indian Fishermen were handed over to Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at Wahga Border on Monday. The fishermen had been released from Karachi Jail yesterday as goodwill gesture, Rangers spokesman said. The fishermen were arrested on different occasions for violating Pakistan’s maritime boundary, the spokesman added. Earlier, the Edhi Foundation Lahore served the fishermen with food, cold drinks and juices on Railway station when they arrived here on the same day from Karachi through train. On the directions of Faisal Edhi, the EF gave Rs 5000 and clothes each to the fishermen.