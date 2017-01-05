76 civilians, 2 cops killed during unrest: Mehbooba

Jammu

Puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said 76 civilians and two police men were killed during the unrest in the Valley while over 2600 FIRs were registered and 463 people booked under infamous Public Safety Act (PSA).

She also disclosed that 59 youth joined militant ranks after killing of 21-year-old Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8.

In a written reply to the question of MLA Sheikh Ishfaq Jabbar, Mehbooba, who also holds Home portfolio, informed the Assembly that 76 civilians and two police men were killed in Kashmir during the unrest.

She said during the unrest, 2632 FIRs were registered, which are presently under investigation. “463 persons were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA). Out of 463, 145 were released and 318 are under detention at present”.

She, however, declined to share names of the detenues booked under PSA citing security reasons. —RK