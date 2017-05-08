75pc gunny bags distributed among wheat growers

DG Khan

Commissioner DG Khan division Allah Rakha Anjum has said that wheat procurement drive is in progress in a transparent manner across the division. During surprise visits to wheat procurement centres on Sunday, he said that 75% of gunny bags had been distributed among growers for purchase of wheat so far.

He said that a complaint centre and a medical camp have also been set up at each procurement centre. He said that 474,000 metric tonnes of wheat would be purchased through 44 centres across the division.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division Bilal Ahmed Butt directed all DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to ensure strict monitoring of wheat procurement centres of their districts. The commissioner directed them to visit wheat procurement centres and present reports on daily basis, adding that strict legal action would be taken against employees of Food Department if found involved in any irregularity or corruption. He said, currupt officers would be sent out of the district.

In line with directions of the commissioner, the deputy commissioner Lodhran Khurram Shehzad has taken responsibilities back from assistant commissioner Dunyapur Anwar Abbas over irregularities in distribution of Bardana, while DC Khanewal Muzaffar Khan Sial has suspended Food Inspector wheat procurement centre Kot Islam Hussnain Siddique and supervisor Nadeem Qaiser over charges of irregularities.

Bilal Ahmed Butt said that Punjab Chief Minister is also monitoring wheat procurement centres to ensure releif to farmers. Punjab government, he added, is striving hard to provide releif to Farmers and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. —APP