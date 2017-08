74 prisoners released from Camp Jail

District and Sessions Judge Lahore Zahid Hussain Qureshi Wednesday visited Camp Jail and released 74 prisoners involved in petty offences.

Camp Jail Superintendant Asad Javed Warriach accompanied the District and Sessions Judge.

The Judge visited different parts of the prison including juvenile wards, female barracks, kitchen, hospital and different confinement places.

The session judge ordered for the release of 74 inmates involved in petty offences.—APP

