738 dengue cases reported so far from KP: NIH

Islamabad

National Institute of Health (NIH) on Friday said that total 738 dengue cases have been reported so far from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the year. According to an official of NIH, five deaths have been reported and in total figure, 706 cases were reported from Peshawar while 19 cases were reported from Mansehra, five from Mardan, three from Abbottabad and two from Haripur.

He said that keeping in view the situation in KP, it is imperative for provincial authorities to be vigilant about the dengue fever outbreak situation and take certain steps to limit further transmission. He said that due to the dengue surge in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Field Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Division, NIH Islamabad has issued an advisory regarding prevention and control of dengue fever.

He added, the objective of this advisory was to sensitize human and animal health care authorities specially in KP to further strengthen and improve the level of preparedness in prevention and control of Dengue. The advisory called upon hospitals to build their capacity for management of patients, to keep rapid response arrangements in place, and to maintain regular liaison with relevant departments and stakeholders.

He said that the dengue is the most common arthropod-borne viral (arboviral) illness in humans caused by mosquito named Aedes Aegypti and Aedes Albopictus. He said that dengue has emerged as a worldwide problem since the 1950s. Detected first during 1994, the dengue fever has now become endemic in almost all geographical regions of Pakistan, he added. He said that there is no specific treatment for the disease and urged precautions measures to prevent dengue fever.

He added, according to advisory for KP, community survey to determine density of vector mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus) is essential besides identify and destroy mosquito larval habitats. He added aedes aegypti is a domestic mosquito that breed in mainly man-made artificial containers in and around human dwellings—.APP