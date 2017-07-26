73.75pc remain successful as Matric result announced

Award ceremony held in simplicity

Staff Reporter

Lahore Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Lahore has announced the results of Matric Annual Examination 2017 in details. As much as 2, 26,619 students appeared in the exam, while 1, 67,131 got success in the examination and percentage of success remained 73.75 percent.

A simple but impressive ceremony was held at Alhamra Hall today with Provincial Minister for Schools Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Information Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman jointly in the chair. They distributed certificates and medals among the position holders. Students, their parents and school teachers attended the ceremony in a large numbers. The BISE Lahore presented cash award worth 20 thousand, 15 and 10 thousand along with gold, silver and bronze medals to students getting first, second and third positions respectively. Their teachers were also given medals by the Lahore Board.

The Chairman BISE Lahore Prof. Ch. Muhammad Ismail presented the address of welcome and said that the examination results have been prepared with due care, transparency and efficiency adding that results are RL free and the result-announcement is made according to the given schedule. Controller Board Nasir Jameel also addressed the function, while Board Secretary Rehana Ilyas acted as the stage secretary. The details of result of annual examination 2017 have also been uploaded on the website www.biselahore.com. The ceremony was kept quite simple due to the Kot Lakhpat blast.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan and Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman separately congratulated the position holder students in their respective addresses and hoped that the students would continue to work hard to further excel in their studies. They said that students are the real future of Pakistan and the educated youth is the lynchpin of economically vibrant and prosperous Pakistan as the CPEC has opened many new avenues of opportunities for Pakistani nation. Keeping in view of the emerging scenario in the region, the Punjab government has taken different steps along with adoption of sustained educational reforms process so that highly trained, skillful and educated youth could be developed to reap the benefits of the emerging economic scenario.

Later, they presented certificates and medals to the position holder students and their teachers. The award ceremony for the position-holders of Secondary School Certificate (Annual) examination 2017 of the Lahore Board was held with simplicity and missed the usual pomp and show in respect of the 26 martyrs who died in the Old Subzi Mandi suicide explosion.

Secretary Lahore Board Prof Rehana Ilyas told audience that students from educational institutions have not been invited for this year’s ceremony due to the somber atmosphere. She said the government shows solidarity with the families of the dead and the injured of the tragedy.

The ceremony started with special prayers for the dead of the suicide explosion and it lacked the usual din and celebrations.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan and Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman were the chief guests who expressed resolve of the government to fight the enemies of the state and education with full vigour. Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said the government stands with the martyrs and their families in this hour of distress.