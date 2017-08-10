Over 72 percent work on Orange Line train completed

Staff Reporter

Grey structures of 20, out of the 24 elevated stations of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (LOMTP) have been handed over to Chinese contractor CR-NORINCO for carrying out electrical and mechanical works at these places. Besides, project of laying track up to a length of five kilometers from Islam Park to Mehmood Booti has also been handed over to CR-NORINCO.

Chairman of the steering committee for LOMTP Khawaja Ahmad Haassan informed this during the weekly progress review meeting, here on Wednesday. He revealed that one set of train, comprising five cars, manufactured in China, has been transported to the Shanghai Port for shipment to Pakistan.

The meeting was informed that 72.5 per cent of the civil work on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project has so far been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 85.3 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 52.7 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 78 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 74 per cent.

It was told during the meeting that civil work on available area along package-I had almost been completed. Work on the underground GPO station and at some other points will be started after the vacation of restraining order. So far 70 per cent civil work on the underground Anarkali station has been completed while progress of work on under-construction stabling yard at Ali Town Rai Wind Road was 74 per cent from where offices for controlling the signalling system for the train will also be operated.

The meeting was told that construction work on package-II, from Ali Town to Chouburji, was moving on satisfactorily. A total of 806 U-tub girders are being fabricated for constructing 40 feet elevated track for the train. Each U-tub girder is 30 meters long, 5.5 meters wide and weighs 216 tons. After kicking off launching of these structures, the track for the train will begin taking shape along package-II.

So far 168 U-tub girders have been cast, out of which 65 have been launched. With the help of steam curing technology, an average of nine U-tub girders will be pre-cast daily from August 15 and four kilometers long track will be constructed after launching these girders by the September 15, the meeting was told.

Khawaja Ahmad Haassan observed that the Metro Train Project was being executed on fast track as very brief timelines had been set for finishing various works for meeting this challenging task. He directed CR-NORINCO for employing increased work force for gearing up the work. Every station should be treated as an individual project and separate dead lines should be fixed for completing work on every station.

He directed for ensuring deployment of traffic wardens along the route of Orange Line, especially along package-II, for facilitating smooth flow of traffic. He also directed for appointing an officer of the rank of DSP for chalking out a comprehensive plan for deployment of traffic wardens who should escort the Precast structures while being transported from casting yard to the launching site.