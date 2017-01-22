71 refusal cases recorded during anti-polio campaign

Mirpurkhas

The parents of 71 children have refused to immunize their babies during anti polio campaign held from Jan, 16 to 19 in Mirpurkhas district.

This was disclosed by the Assistant Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Muhammad Khan Khatti while talking to APP here on Saturday.

The Assistant Commissioner informed that refusal cases had been increased in the whole district as compared to the previous campaign, adding that out of 71 cases, 54 were recorded in Taluka Mirpurkhas, 4 in Taluka Shujabad, 8 in Jhuddo, 4 in Naokot and one in Taluka Hussain Bux Marri.

The District Focal Person Dr. Narain Das told that World Health Organization representatives had also expressed their resentment over the increasing ratio of refusal cases.

He said it was decided to seek help of Revenue department to cover all the refusal cases so that 100 percent target could be achieved in the district. A list of the refusal cases has been handed over to the concerned Revenue authorities for further action, he added.—APP