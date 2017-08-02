70th Independence Day celebrations commence at Lok Virsa

City Reporter

The seventy-year celebrations of the Independence Day of Pakistan started here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Tuesday.

The celebrations were started with a colourful performances including milli naghmas (National Songs), special plays, folk songs and folk dances, all presented by children in traditional costumes.

The children artists presented National songs “dil dil Pakistan” and “her leza ah momin ki shan”, Brahvi folk song “dane pe dana”, Punjabi folk song “lai beh qadran nal yari te tut gait arak ker ke” and “lathe de chadar” and a special play on the rights of children with focus on the independence celebrations.

Chairman, Press Council of Pakistan Dr. Salahuddin Mengal, who is also Chairman of Brahvi Academy Pakistan graced the event as chief guest.

In his address, Dr. Mengal commended the efforts of Lok Virsa for promoting and projecting the traditional culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful way.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Executive Director, Lok Virsa said “We are proud to hold the first event of the seventy-year independence celebrations of the country”.