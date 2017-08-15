70th Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm

Staff Reporter

As elsewhere, the 70th Independence Day was being celebrated in Karachi on Monday with enthusiasm, fervour and national spirit.

The day began with a 21 gun-salute in the provincial metropolis. Special prayers were offered in the mosques for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

An impressive change of the guards ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the ceremonial guards duty.

The Governor of Sindh, who visited the Mazar of the Quaid along with Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and members of the provincial cabinet, performed the flag-hoisting at the premises of the mausoleum.

He also laid floral wreath, offered Fateha and recorded his impressions in the Visitors’ Book. A number of people representing various organizations also visited the Mazar of the Quaid to pay homage to the Father of the Nation. Special programmes are being organized in the metropolis to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

Newspapers brought out special supplements while television channels and Radio Pakistan airing special programmes highlighting various aspects of the Independence Day.