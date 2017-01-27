‘70th anniversary marks new trade links between the UK and Pakistan’

Though we have had my position since 1189, I am one of the few Lord Mayors of the City of London to have been lucky enough to make it to Pakistan. The UK’s relationship with Pakistan is deep and enduring, but it is right to take the relationship to the next level on the 70th year of Pakistan, and of British-Pakistani friendship.

Last week, the UK launched its campaign to celebrate 70 years of friendship between our two countries, but the focus is on the future of our relationship – which is education, trade, and people to people links. I am therefore delighted to have the opportunity to visit this country to meet with senior business leaders and government ministers to discuss how the City of London, the world’s leading financial centre, can help Pakistan’s development in the decades to come.

I have spent most of my time during this visit, my first time in Pakistan, in two of the major economic hubs – Karachi and Islamabad, accompanied by a business delegation of senior British industry representatives. I have had fascinating conversations on the drive to develop Pakistan’s infrastructure, as well as the fintech, real estate, and financial industries. One round table I hosted discussed the potential growth of Karachi as an international cyber-crime fighting centre.

As I expected, Brexit was a major theme of my time here. Like all our valued trading partners, people in Pakistan wanted to know what impact Brexit will have on Pakistan’s important relationship with the City of London, and indeed the UK as a whole. While the result of last year’s referendum may have been unexpected, I can guarantee that the UK will remain an outwardly focussed country, keen to maintain and grow our relationships with friends and allies across the world, including Pakistan. London is open to talented individuals and investment from across the world, and I am proud that London hosts a very large population of those of Pakistani heritage.

But Brexit has already had an impact across government and business. We in the UK want to build on our reputation as an outward-looking, optimistic trading nation and look to expand our trading relationships across the world. I am confident that the United Kingdom and Pakistan will be able to forge a comprehensive trade agreement that will allow trade to blossom and bring prosperity to both our countries. With this in mind, I was delighted to find a collaborative, similarly outward-looking attitude across all the businesses and organisations that I met in Pakistan.

For a growing economy like Pakistan, foreign direct investment can be transformative, and I am particularly supportive of local efforts to grow your domestic financial and professional services industry. I had a number of very positive conversations on how the City’s expertise can be used in helping develop this ambition. It was particularly interesting speaking about the growth of Islamic Finance globally and in the UK, which will allow us to work more closely with growing Pakistani businesses, as there are dozens of banks that offer Islamic financial services in the UK – double the number in the US.

I have been hearing about your efforts to grow your Fintech industry, a sector that is growing rapidly across the world. I know your government is doing what it can to create a regulatory environment that encourages this sector, and as a representative of one of the leading global centres for Fintech, I know how important this market has become and will become in the future.

Indeed, good regulation is vital for good business in every sector, not just Fintech. While I was here I spoke to business leaders and government ministers about reforms that they are making to revitalise the business environment, with the aim of making Pakistan a more attractive plan in which to do business. This is of urgent importance. Many business leaders I know see huge opportunities here but are put off by Pakistan’s relatively low position on the global rankings of ‘ease of doing business’ – they will all be delighted by the effort going into addressing this situation. I have heard a huge amount about your growing relationship with China, in particular around CPEC, and I warmly welcome, and applaud this this growing relationship and investment between your countries.

In particular, I was impressed on the drive to create economic opportunities for women, girls, and young people, as order to compete in today’s globalised world you need to foster a generation of educated, open minded and entrepreneurial individuals that are attractive to global employers and develop new growth ideas. As an educator myself, I consider this absolutely vital to growing a country’s economy.

The bilateral relations between the UK and Pakistan are strong and deep, and the aim of my visit is to reaffirm the UK’s commitment to growing economies across the world. While economic development is always a long road, you can be assured that the UK and the financial hub of the City of London will be behind you all the way.

