70pc poultry farming exists in Punjab

Lahore

Poultry sector is an important sector and over 70 per cent of the total poultry farming of the country is being done in Punjab, which needs special attention of the authorities. This was stated by vice chancellor of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), Prof Talat Naseer Pasha, in an exclusive talk with APP, here on Sunday.

He said that 80 per cent of egg production, 85 per cent feed production and 100 per cent of the poultry processing units have been established in Punjab, while poultry sector can play an important role in meeting agricultural shortcomings. He said the Punjab plays an important role in checking prices of mutton, beef and pulses; therefore, any adverse effects on poultry would have negative effects on main food items like sugar and wheat flour, he added.

Prof Pasha said that in addition, poultry sector had provioded employment to over 1.7 million people, dominantly to the rural youth. “It also adds to the social empowerment of women who can run their own poultry business in the rural areas,” he added.

He said the poultry also contributes greatly to bridge a protein gap and addresses issues of national food security and reduces malnutrition,” he said. The VC UVAS claimed that prior to year 2013, the poultry sector was free of import duty and sales tax on imports of all its needs. During the period of being free from taxes, the poultry industry was expanding at an appreciable rate of 8 to 10 per cent annually, he added.—APP