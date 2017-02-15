7000 lecturers shortage in Punjab: Minister

Salim Ahmed

Provincial higher education minister, Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that the higher education department is facing a shortage of seven thousand lecturers in different districts of the province. In order to fill these seats without further wastage of time, the chief minister would be requested to make separate arrangements in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) to deal with education related recruitments. Moreover, Punjab is also facing a shortage of five thousand Ph.D. teachers.

In order to fill the backlog, work on Lahore Knowledge Park project was being done speedily so that Pakistani students could access high-quality research and educational facilities at subsidized rates.

International universities would also extend their cooperation for providing world-class education in this innovative park which is first of its kind. Meanwhile, it has also been decided to keep teacher-students ratio at 1:30 in higher education institutions so that teachers could attend to educational needs of every student easily.

He was addressing the oath taking ceremony of newly elected office bearers of Lahore Education Reporters Association (alliance) at the auditorium of Arfa Karim Software Technology Park on Wednesday. The function was organized in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), whose chairman Dr. M. Nizamuddin attended the ceremony as guest of honor.

The students of mass communication department of a local degree college also attended the ceremony and put up different questions to the minister. Mr. Raza Gillani said that holistic approach has been adopted to develop the overall quality of higher education sector, and added that different projects are underway to improve the capacity building of teachers as well as introduction of research related activities.

“I have given 14-point educational roadmap to the public sector universities’ vice-chancellors to elevate their universities’ standards.” We want our universities to act as engines of innovation and research in ever-changing era of knowledge economy, he added.