7,000 KM carpeted roads constructed in rural areas: Awais

Staff Reporter

PML-N leaders and lawmakers on Sunday said the Punjab government had constructed around 7,000 kilometre carpeted roads in rural areas of the province which would help boost the farming sector.

Talking to media persons, Member National Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari said the Punjab government had brought about revolution in the agriculture sector by adopting historic steps for development of the sector and prosperity of the farming community.

He said the Khadim-e-Punjab Rural Roads Programme was a unique and innovative initiative which would help transform life-style of the rural population.

“Rural population has been provided better transport facilities after the construction of carpeted roads in their areas and this has also left positive impacts on the rural economy,” he added.

MPA Rana Mehmoodul Hasan said the Punjab government so far had spent more than Rs 67 billion on the construction of roads across the province.

To a question, he said Rs 17 billion would be spent on the construction of rural roads in different areas of the province during the current financial year 2017-18.

Mehmoodul Hasan said speedy, qualitative and transparent completion of development projects was the policy of the Punjab government.

He said the Safe City Project (SCP) for Multan and Bahawalpur was a marvellous project for the welfare of people of south Punjab.

MPA Majid Zahoor said the Punjab government was initiating a programme of clean drinking water from south Punjab and this vital programme of public interest would be launched from 37 tehsils of south Punjab. This programme would be completed in south Punjab at the beginning of 2018, he added.

PML-N leader, chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq said development projects worth billions of rupees were a symbol of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s love for people living in south Punjab.