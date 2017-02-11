700 kite-flyers arrested, 25000 kites seized

Faisalabad

The police have arrested more than 700 kite-flyers besides seizing 25000 kites from the district during last 24 hours. Police spokesman said here Saturday that on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Afzaal Kausar a crackdown was launched against kite-flying across the district. The police also recovered 25000 kites and 3800 bundles of string from their possession, he added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 43 alleged criminals including 25 proclaimed offenders from different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours. Police spokesman said here Saturday that the police recovered 10 pistols, one rifle, one gun, 1.460-kilogram charas and 70-litre liquor from their possession. Also, five drunkards were also held during this period. IN Multan the Police have arrested 50 accused criminals including four proclaimed offenders from jurisdiction of different police stations and recovered wine, drugs, weapons and stake money from their possession.

According to police sources on Saturday, 105 litres of wine, 2510 gram hashish, five pistols, several bullets and kites with thread had been recovered from their possession.Separate cases have been registered against them.

While, in Sargodha police claimed to have arrested seven suspects near Kotmomin, here on Saturday. Police spokesman said that during a search operation police teams conducted raid at Kotmomin and its adjoining areas and arrested seven suspects by recovering illegal weapons and drugs from them. Separate cases have been registered.—APP