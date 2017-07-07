700 colleges using OCAS for admissions

Staff Reporter

More than 700 public colleges in Punjab are using an Online College Admissions System (OCAS) for intermediate admissions applications developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The OCAS has processed almost one million applications during the last few years. For the next academic year, the OCAS is scheduled to be made available for intermediate admissions 2017 at public colleges after matriculation results, said a spokesman for the PITB on Wednesday.

The OCAS provides a web-based facility for applicants to submit admission application(s) online which was built to provide easy, convenient, efficient and reliable access to students for admissions in government colleges for higher education.

The solution was based upon a collaborative relationship between the Higher Education Department, nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) of Punjab, Bank of Punjab and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), he added.

The BISE matriculation data of students is uploaded into the system which enables candidates to access the system by entering only minimum set of information (matric roll number, BISE, year and session). Candidates can apply to a particular college/program through a simple online form. In addition to this, they can download and print their application fee slip through the system, the spokesman concludes.