700 cell phones confiscated at Islamabad airport

Staff Reporter

The custom officials have taken 700 latest cellular phones into custody at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad, and started investigation. According to details, the phones were recovered from 19 vaccine cartons of World Health Organization (WHO) that were being sent to Quetta by workers of a company named EPI.

Upon query, the workers told custom officials that these mobile phones have been gifted by the international organization.

The authorities have ceased the phones and demanded their record from the company.