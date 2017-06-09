70 dead in Al-Shabaab attack on Somalia base

Somalia

Heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants have stormed a military base in Somalia’s semi-autonomous state of Puntland, killing close to 70 people and wounding dozens more, officials said Thursday. Residents said civilians, including women, were beheaded during the rampage. Officials called it the region’s deadliest attack in years, highlighting the twin challenges facing security forces from the Al Qaeda-linked Al Shabaab and the growing presence of fighters linked to the militant Islamic State group. The attack began with a blast at the remote Af-Urur camp, roughly 100 kilometres west of the commercial hub of Bossaso.—AP