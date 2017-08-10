7 terrorists held in Karachi Madrassa raid

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday conducted a search operation in a Karachi seminary allegedly linked with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and detained seven persons for interrogation, CTD Senior Superintendent Police Omar Shahid Hamid said Tuesday.

Speaking to the press, the CTD official said that a team, along with district administration and district police, had conducted a search operation in the Al-Kareem Islamic Academy located in Karachi’s SITE area.

Shahid claimed that the seminary had been established by Mufti Shakir, a “dangerous terrorist and TTP commander”.