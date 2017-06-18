7 road sector schemes approved

City Reporter

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party Saturday approved seven development schemes of road sector with an estimated cost of Rs 4481.279 million. These schemes were approved in the meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of fiscal year 2016-17 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development schemes included: Dualization of Road Jandiala Sher Khan, Hiran Minaar, Minor Road to Chichoki Mallian via Allama Mashraqi Park along Railway Line length 11.15 km, District Sheikhupura (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 555.276 million; Construction of Flyover at Shahabpura Chowk Defence Road Sialkot.