7 PWD officials remanded in NAB custody

Staff Reporter

An accountability court on Tuesday handed over seven Public Works Department (PWD) officials to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on 10-day physical remand in an embezzlement case.

However, the court sent a female accused, XEN Humera Khurram, to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, the NAB Lahore produced the accused SDO Khursheed Ahmed, XEN Humera Khurram, Sub-Engineer Naimat Ali, Sub-Engineer Abdul Razzaq, Sarwar Bhatti, Muhammad Ishfaq, Muhammad Amin and Syed Shafqat Hussain before Accountability Court Judge Najam-ul-Hassan and sought physical remand of the accused for interrogation.

According to NAB, the accused, in connivance with each other, managed to cash bogus bills/ payments of 19 development projects fraudulemntly. The projects were about construction of roads, ‘soling’, drainage etc., in Sheikhupura, which had already been executed by TMA Sheikhupura.