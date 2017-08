Sargodha

The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) busted a seven-member car lifters gang and recovered 19 stolen vehicles. District Police Officer (DPO) Sohail Chaudhry said that taking notice of surge in car theft incidents, the ACLC launched operations against car lifters in different areas of Sargodha.

He said that during the operation, a 7-member car lifter gang was busted and 19 stolen vehicles were recovered.—INP