7 killed, 3 suspects dead in London terror attack

Twelve arrested; Enough is enough, says May

London

Seven people were killed, three attackers are dead and 48 victims have been transported to hospitals after a “brutal terrorist attack” in London Saturday night involving a vehicle plowing into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbings at Borough Market, officials said.

At a press conference Sunday morning, British Prime Minister Theresa May referred to the events as a “brutal terrorist attack” and the attackers as “terrorists.” She added “there is far too much tolerance of extremism in our country.”

London Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday a series of arrests related to the attack. “Officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command have this morning, Sunday 4 June, arrested 12 people in Barking, east London, in connection with last night’s incidents in London Bridge and the Borough Market area,” read a statement. “Searches of a number of addresses in Barking are continuing.”

Police also confirmed that law enforcement officers were injured in the line of duty. “Among those injured in the attack are a British Transport Police officer and an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer,” read the statement. “Both remain in hospital with serious injuries but neither are believed to be in a life-threatening condition.”

May took direct aim at Islamic extremism, saying, “While the attacks are not connected, they are connected in one important sense: they are bound together by the single evil ideology that is Islamic extremism. Defeating this ideology is one of the great challenges of our time.”

May also cited the Internet as a breeding ground for extremism, saying “We cannot allow this ideology the safe space that allows it to breed.”

At a press conference Sunday morning, London Metropolitan Commissioner Cressida Dick announced that the death toll had increased from 6 to 7. She added, “We believe there were 3 attackers and we believe they are dead.”

Dick said police “believed” that the incident was under control, but a large police cordon remained in place in the area, south of the Thames, on Sunday. She said police patrols will be increased in London, including those by armed officers.

Police said they responded to reports of a vehicle striking pedestrians on London Bridge at about 10:08 p.m. local time.

“The vehicle continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market,” Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said. “The suspects then left the vehicle and a number of people were stabbed.”

Armed officers confronted the three male suspects, who were shot and killed by authorities in Borough Market, Rowley said. It was eight minutes, from the moment police were notified about the attack to when the three men were killed, Dick said.

Police said the suspects were wearing fake explosive vests. Prime Minister May said police determined they were worn “to spread panic and fear.”

The suspects were confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call, Rowley added.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on London Bridge at the time of that incident, told the network that several people were hurt after a white van swerved and hit a crowd of people while it was crossing London Bridge.

At a press conference Sunday morning, London mayor Sadiq Khan said of those transported to hospitals, “some of them I’m afraid are critical.” And Prime Minister May described some of the injured as having “life-threatening conditions.”

He also said the number of casualties could have been higher had EMS workers not been so quick to respond. “The emergency services reacted heroically and brilliantly last night,” Khan said. “Not only did they tackle the terrorist, but they helped the injured. And as a result of their swift action, fewer people have died than would otherwise have been the case, but also the severity of the injuries are less bad than they could have been.”

While a complete rundown of the nationalities of the victims and injured has not yet been provided, French President Emmanuel Macron said French citizens are among the wounded.

At her press conference, Prime Minister May said British law enforcement agencies had “disrupted five credible threats since the Westminster attack in March.” May also said that Saturday’s attack was not connected to recent terror incidents, which include attacks at Westminster and Manchester Arena.

London Bridge is normally crowded on Saturday nights, and Borough Market is a popular area packed with bars and restaurants a short distance from the bridge.

Rowley said the police “are reviewing and planning to strengthen our policing stance across London over the forthcoming days, and there will be additional police and officers deployed across the Capital.”

He added, “I would like to ask the public to remain vigilant and let us know if they see anything suspicious that causes them concern and dial 999 immediately.”

Also Saturday night, police reported a stabbing incident in London’s Vauxhall neighborhood, but police have since said that it is not connected to the incidents on London Bridge and at Borough Market.—Agencies