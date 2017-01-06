7 hydropower projects to be launched in KP

Peshawar

With the active participation of private sector, seven hydropower projects having 668 Megawatt generation capacity would be launched during the current year. The project will bring a big investment besides creating employment opportunities in the province.

This was told in a Board of Directors meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) chaired by Sahibzada Saeed Ahmed here Friday. The meeting was also attended by Secretary Energy & Power Engr. Naeem Khan, Secretary Finance Ali Raza Bhutta, Additional Secretary Home Ata ur Rehman, PESCO Chief Anwar Yousafzai, Senator Nauman Wazir, CEO PEDO Akbar Ayub Khan, Fuad Ishaq, Latif Khan, Abdullah Shah and other high level officials.

PEDO’s board also examined progress of work on ongoing power projects and certain suggestions were presented by members for fast track working.It was told in a meeting that very encouraging outcome is being witnessed from private sector and during this year seven projects of 668 MW would be initiated.

Beside these, 356 mini-micro hydel stations of 35 MW capacity are being constructed in backward areas of province wherein people are deprived of electricity. About 150 power stations have been completed while the remaining would be completed by the end of current year.

During the meeting, the board showed its concern over receiving billions of rupees by federal entity Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) from power generating stations in KP as a tax and various suggestions were presented by the members in order to resolve this issue soon. Board also took decisions for development of departmental management matters. Meanwhile, chairman board stressed the need for early completion of ongoing power projects to benefit the general public.—APP