City Reporter

Police Investigation Iqbal Town have arrested seven accused involved in a number of abduction for ransom, dacoity and robbery cases and recovered items worth millions of rupees. SP Shaista constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Gulshan Ravi, who conducted a raid and arrested the alleged criminals. The arrested accused have been identified as proclaimed offenders Ehsan and Faisal, Pathani, Amir Hamza, Suleman, Amir and Danish.