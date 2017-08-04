7 accused nabbed during police operation

City Reporter

Crackdown against criminal elements continues in Karachi as seven accused were taken into custody during police operation in different parts of the city on Wednesday night. According to details, police conducted an operation in Taimuria area and apprehended four accused. SP Gulberg informed media that the arrested accused were wanted in murder and robbery cases. He further said that the arrested persons were also involved in killing a man during a robbery attempt in Gulshan Iqbal in July. Police have also recovered cash, a motorcycle and arms from them.Separately, police and Ranger conducted a joint operation in Khamisu Goth area and arrested three accused. Police sources said that narcotics were also recovered from their possession. On the other hand, some unidentified persons opened fire and wounded a doctor named Fahim.

Related