6th corporate T-20 Ramazan Night Cricket tournament inaugurated

Sports Reporter

Karachi

Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali inaugurated the 6th Corporate T-20 Ramadan Night Cricket Tournament in an impressive and colourful ceremony held at DHA Sports Stadium (Moin Khan Academy) in DHA Phase-VIII. Administrator as a symbolic gesture hit the cricket ball with his bat amid applauses to mark the beginning of the tournament.

He later shook hands with the players of the two teams playing the inaugural match who were lined up in the stadium.The opening match between Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) teams proved to be a thrilling and exciting contest which was won by Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) team by 34 runs in an interesting encounter. Osama Mir of SSGC was declared Man of the Match. National level top players of both teams displayed their cricket talent and entertained the crowd with their spirited and magnificent performance.

Administrator appreciated CEO Moin Khan Academy, legendary cricketer Mr Moin Khan for arranging a spectacular cricket tournament for promotion of cricket talent in the country at national level. He said that DHA has provided a sports facility for young generation with community driven vision that promises positive participation and nurturing of sports talent of youths’ sports talent which is essential for promotion of positive and healthy trends in society.