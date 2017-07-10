Over 6m children to be vaccinated against polio in KP, FATA

Peshawar

As many as 2.9 million children under the age of five years will be vaccinated in a three-day anti-polio campaign which would be started from Monday. This was discussed in a high level meeting held at Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said a press release issued on Sunday. The meeting was chaired by coordinator EOC Akbar Khan, where as representatives of technical partners including UNICEF, WHO, BMGF were also present.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over arrangements for the campaign starting on July 10, 2017. Speaking on the occasion Akbar Khan said that in view of the significance of upcoming campaign every effort has been made to make it a success. He said that failure was not an option with us and called for collective efforts for polio eradication. In the special campaign of the high transmission season of the year the government is trying hard to keep the current momentum and achievements and maintain the status of polio free zone, he added.

Akbar Khan said that 2.927 million children below five years was the target of the campaign in 12 districts, Peshawar, Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Chitral, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shangla, Batagram, Kohistan and Tor Ghar. 8090 teams of trained polio workers have been constituted for this special campaign, out of which 6701 were mobile teams, 825 fixed, 450 transit teams while 114 were roaming teams. Referring to the security cover, EOC coordinator said that adequate security measures were taken to ensure safety and security the polio teams who were the frontline workers in the fight against polio. Akbar Khan stressed on the parents and on every segment of the society to take part in polio eradication efforts. A 3-day anti-polio campaign in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) including Khyber Agency, South Waziristan Agency, FR DIKhan and FR Tank will be started from July 10.

In the two high risk agencies and two frontier regions of FATA, 339214 children below the age of five years will be vaccinated for which 1469 teams has been constituted in which 1374 mobile teams, 62 fixed teams and 33 transit teams, said a press release issued on Sunday. The campaign is focused on reaching and vaccinating every child for ultimate polio eradication. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that ‘children on travel with their families should be focused during July round of anti-polio campaign; as repatriation of internally displaced persons to their homes in FATA is in process’.

He directed that ‘vaccination of children in migrating population expected to come through Ghulam Khan (check post) from Afghanistan should also be ensured’. EOC Coordinator Dr. Fida Mohammad Wazir said ‘zero polio case status of FATA for past 11 months is a good omen and gives us an advantage over polio virusto interrupt its transmission’. He advised EOC FATA Team that ‘not a single child should be missed among migrating population in these high risk areasof FATA as these areas are crucial for polio eradication in FATA’.

In 2017, no polio case has been reported from FATA so far while last year only two polio cases were reported from South Waziristan Agency, FATA. A 5-day anti polio campaign would be started from 10 to 14 July. The target has been set to administer polio drops to over 8,50,000 children up to the age of 5 years during this drive. All the arrangements have been finalized to make the campaign a success. According to the Health Department, the polio teams will administer polio drops at door step while 204 mobile health teams have been set up to achieve the target. As many as 52 area in charge have been appointed who will monitor the performance of teams.—APP