69,479 emergency victims rescued in May

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) rescued 69,479 victims while conducting 69,323 rescue operations in Punjab the last month.

The emergency calls to which the Rescue 1122 responded are: 22,074 accidents, 35,295 medical emergencies, 2,943 fire incidents, 2,369 crimes, 158 drowning incidents, 36 building collapses, 11 explosions and 6,437 miscellaneous operations.

According to statistics, fire incidents occurred in major cities, including 620 in Lahore, 223 in Faisalabad, 215 in Gujranwala, 145 in Multan, 76 in DG Khan and 160 in Sialkot. Similarly, 4112 accidents were reported in Lahore, 2,034 in Faisalabad, 1,356 in Multan, and 1422 in Gujranwala and 772 in Rawalpindi.

Director General, Punjab Emergency Services (Rescue 1122) Dr. Rizwan Naseer, while presiding over a meeting of Rescue Officers at Rescue 1122 Headquarters on Thursday, reviewed emergency operations in the province.