689 closed primary schools re-open in Mirpurkhas

As many as 689 closed primary schools have been reopened in Mirpurkhas Division, said Secretary, School Education Department Sindh, Jamal Mustafa Syed.

While chairing a meeting on Monday , he expressed happiness over the opening of 689 out of 1,780 closed primary schools within a short period of month through student teacher rationalization exercise in Mirpurkhas division.

He directed the officers to launch a rigorous enrollment campaign for the next phase of these re-opened schools. The Secretary while appreciating the good work said he will come to Mirpurkhas to see improvements on ground and then distribute a token appreciation certificates among those officers who were producing results so that they continue to work with same zeal and dedication.

Taking notice of the remaining temporary closed schools, he said that he will not tolerate any let up in this regard. All temporary closed schools should be opened within two weeks’ time.

It was pointed out at the meeting that in November 2016 the district review meetings were conducted for three districts of the division namely Mirpurkhas, Umerkot and Tharparkar where a multiple issues relating to education governance and management were discussed at length and action points were agreed.

The Secretary expressed his displeasure over presence of a large number of absconder and absentee teachers in the region. There are 603 primary and 325 secondary teachers who have been found absent during school monitoring visits in the division. As for the number of absconder teachers, there are 591 primary and 269 secondary teachers in Mirpurkhas.

The Secretary urged Education Department’s officials to take action against absent and absconder teachers and then update him on progress.—APP