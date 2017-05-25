68 pc work on Orange train completed

Staff Reporter

International-standard, air-conditioned and comfortable coaches, which are compatible with Pakistani weather conditions, have been manufactured for Lahore Orange Line Metro Train which will provide safe, swift and smart mode of transportation to more than 250,000 commuters daily in the provincial metropolis.

Chairman of steering committee for the project Khawaja Ahmad Haassan informed this during the weekly progress review meeting, here, Wednesday.

Haassan said that the first batch of rolling stock for LOMT, manufactured in China, is being shipped to Pakistan which will arrive Lahore in first week of July. Laying of track for parking these carriages in depot at Dera Gujjaran has already commenced. The train will have an operation speed of 80 Kms per hour and a total of 27 trains, each comprising of five coaches, will be operated at an interval of five to ten minutes for catering to the needs of the passengers.

The meeting was told that so far 68.25 per cent civil work on the project has been completed. Progress on package-I from Dera Gujjaran, G.T.Road to Chouburji was 82.59 per cent, on package-II from Choburji to Ali Town was 50.50 per cent, on Depot near Dera Gujran was 73.05 per cent while on Stabling Yard near Ali Town it was 66.97 per cent.

For Package-I, all the 341 transom and 670 U-tub girders required for construction of elevated viaduct have been precast and are being rapidly launched along the available area.

For Package-II, construction of piles, pile caps and piers has been completed and work to precast 819 U-tub girders and 395 transoms has also started. More than 70 per cent work for rehabilitation of roads from Chouburji to Tokahr Niaz Baig has also been completed. All efforts were being made for completing construction work of four stations of this package,