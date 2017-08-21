65,155 take UHS test

Medical and dental colleges’ admissions

Salim Ahmed

As many as 65,155 candidates (41,563 female and 23,592 male) appeared in medical and dental colleges’ admission test for the Punjab which was conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore, simultaneously in 13 cities of the province, amid tight security, on Sunday. Last year, 56,272 candidates appeared in the test.

The test, started at 0900 hrs, went of peacefully at 28 centres set up in Lahore, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G.Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Hassan Abdal. Candidates started reaching their centres as early as 6 o’clock in the morning. More than 5500 invigilators and supervisory staff performed duties at these centres.

A large number of police personnel were deployed at the centres to prevent any disruption of the examination. Ambulances and fire brigades were also made available at the centres to counter any untoward incident. Besides, close circuit TV (CCTV) cameras, mobile phone jammers and walk-through gates were installed at major centres. There were proper arrangements for the disabled students, parking and waiting area facilities for the parents of the candidates. Back-up power generators were also provided at some of the centres.

The candidates and parents expressed their satisfaction on the arrangement made by UHS and the provincial government. Parents were seen reciting Holy Quran for the success of their children. No untoward incident was reported during the course of the test.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, senior bureaucrats and government officers monitored the test. In Lahore, a total of 12573 female and 6705 male candidates appeared in the test at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education examination halls at Lawrence Road, Punjab University examination halls at Wahdat Road, Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Wahdat Road, Divisional Public School, Model Town, Govt. Postgraduate College for Women Samanabad, University of Education, Township, Govt. College of Science, Wahdat Road and Lahore College for Women University, Jail Road. UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan visited various centres and monitored the arrangements.