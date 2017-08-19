Over 65,000 candidates to appear for medical entry test

Salim Ahmed

Over 65,000 candidates including 41,000 female and 24,000 male, will appear in the Punjab medical & dental colleges admission test (MDCAT) on Sunday.

The test would be conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS).

The Punjab government has finalised arrangements for the test and deputed senior bureaucrats as monitoring officers, whereas medical professors will conduct the test.

Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of respective districts will act as focal persons to look after the arrangements for the test. The UHS has deputed around 5,500 invigilators and 1,000 superintendents and deputy superintendents to conduct the test.

The test will be held simultaneously at 28 centres established in 13 cities of Punjab including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, DG Khan, and Hassan Abdal.

The test would start at 9am. The candidates, however, must reach their respective centres at least one hour before the commencement of the test.

In Lahore, there are eight centres established at the Examination Halls of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lawrence Road; Examination Halls of Punjab University, Wahdat Road; Government Comprehensive Girls High School, Wahdat Road; University of Education, Township; Lahore College for Women University, Jail Road; Govt Postgraduate College for Women Samanabad; Divisional Public School Model Town and Government College of Science, Wahdat Road, where around 19,000 candidates will sit the test.

Briefing about the arrangement, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Junaid Sarfraz Khan said that the Punjab chief secretary had directed all departments concerned to make immaculate arrangements for smooth and flawless conduct of the admission test.