65 proscribed outfits barred from hides collection 

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The federal government on Thursday placed a ban on the collection of hides of sacrificial animals by proscribed outfits on the eve of Eidul Azha, a list of such organisations has been issued by the Interior Ministry. The list, issued by the Ministry of Interior carries the names of 65 proscribed outfits, including Lashkar-i-Jhangvi, Sipah-i-Sahaba Pakistan, Lashkar-i-Tayyaba Pakistan, Balochistan National Liberation Army and Rabita Trust. It has been decided that the organisations interested in collecting hides will have to procure NOCs from the area’s Deputy Commissioner. The government also announced that the process of collection of hides will be closely monitored and FIRs against anyone collecting hides by force will be registered under the Anti-Terrorism Act. It was also announced that the government is going to work on strictly enforcing the National Action Plan in terms of dealing with people who facilitate proscribed outfits economically.

