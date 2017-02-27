65 criminals’ arrested

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) has arrested 65 alleged criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders and recovered 923 litres liquor, 1,755-gram charas, four rifles, five pistols and bullets from their possession.

The accused and the recovered items were handed over to the police for a legal action against them.

The PHP team also recovered five children—Muhammad Riaz, Fatima, Muhammad Azam, Abdul Qayyum and Muhammad Akram—and reunited them with their families. The FIA team has arrested a man for getting money from two persons on the pretext of sending them abroad.

According to the FIA spokesman, Muhammad Ghulam Mustafa, a resident of Sargodha district, received Rs 342,000 and Rs 250,000, respectively from complainants—Muhammad Adil and Razzaq of Sargodha for sending them to Dubai for employment.