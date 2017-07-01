64 SIs promoted

Rawalpindi

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region, Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has confirmed promotion of 64 Sub-Inspectors (SIs). According to a RPO office spokesman, RPO constituted a committee to review service record of all SIs serving in the region. The committee after examining the record and performance prepared recommendations which were presented to the RPO. He informed, out of the total 95 SIs who were promoted till 2007, 64 officers have been confirmed as SIs while 31 officers whose service record was not satisfactory were deferred.—APP