630,948 challan slips issued in 2016

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 630,948 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 230 million on traffic rules violators during 2016. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Yousaf Ali Shahid, city traffic police to ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads impounded 2140 vehicles in various police stations on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

The CTO said action in accordance with the law was taken against the traffic rules violators.—APP