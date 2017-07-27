62nd birthday of Zardari celebrated

Staff Reporter

Badin

The Pakistan was made stable economically and politically by the sharp vision of former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and he won hundreds of thousands hearts of the people of Pakistan. These views were expressed by Khan Sahib Jamali, Chairman, Town Committee, Tando Bago, on Wednesday while celebrating 62th birthday of former President of Pakistan and co-chairman, PPP at Jamali House Tando Bago.

A large number of party workers and citizens hailing from different towns and villages participated the gathering and celebrated the 62th birthday of former President, Pakistan and co-chairman, PPP. They chopped the cake and distribute the sweets and prayed for the long life and prosperous future of the former president of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari.