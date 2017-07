Staff Reporter

Ministry of Religious Affairs has offered hajj quota of nearly 62,000 Hujjaj to 651 old hajj tour operators for the year 2017. Sources privy to development said that not a single new company thus far has been included in the list.

Likewise, the quota of 91 companies from Balochistan is yet to be announced. It is pertinent here to mention that private tour operators have been given 40pc hajj quota while 60pc has been allocated under government quota.