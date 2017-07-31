61839 scholars enrolled

During the last five years, 54147 scholars have been enrolled in MPhil programmes and 7692 in Ph.D in Pakistanis universities, said a report a Higher Education Commission (HEC).

According to report of HEC, more than 5,000 Pakistani scholars were facilitated to present their research work in leading international conferences abroad.

The next five year plan of higher education sector is focused on creating the knowledge capital and technology required to enable Pakistan to join the ranks of the industrially advanced countries, said report.—APP

Related