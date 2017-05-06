60th Anniversary of Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia, Pakistan celebrated

Naveed Ahmad Khan

High Commissioner of Malaysia, Dr. Hasrul Sani Bin Mujtabar, hosted a ceremony on occasion of 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between Malaysia and Pakistan. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi , Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources was the chief guest

Malaysian High Commissioner and his wife welcomed the guests. Dr. Hasrul Sani Bin Mujtabar in his welcome remarks, highlighted the warm and cordial bilateral relations enjoyed by Pakistan and Malaysia. Pakistan was among the first country to recognize Malaysia s independence and to establish diplomatic relations 60 year ago.

High Commissioner of Malaysia, said, “I want to assure you that I will endeavour to upgrade our bilateral ties to a new height”. In the reception, guests were served with some samplers of Malaysian food and drinks . Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources commended the economic achievements of Malaysia.

A famours Malaysian dance group performed Malaysian traditional dances.