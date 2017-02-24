60kg hashish recovered from car

Staff Reporter

The Excise Police in line with the directives of the Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control (ET&NC), Mukesh Kumar Chawla, continued drive against drug peddlers across the province.

The Excise Police Hyderabad led by Deputy Director Zulfiqar Shahani, chased a Corolla car bearing registration No AFJ -375 on Jamshoro Road. Sensing the chase, the accused left the car by roadside and escaped the scene. During search of the car, 60 kilogram hashish was recovered. The recovered drug was being transported from Balochistan to Sindh. Minister ET&NC, Mukesh Kumar Chawla while appreciating the Excise Department Hyderabad, has expressed his hope that they would continue to perform their duties in high spirit.